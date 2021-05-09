 Skip to main content
More coronavirus cases in T&D Region
More coronavirus cases in T&D Region

coronavirus illustration

Seven more people in The T&D Region have tested positive for the coronavirus, according to figures released Sunday by the S.C. Department of Health and Environmental Control.

No additional deaths were reported in The T&D Region.

Statewide, there are 378 new confirmed cases of the novel coronavirus COVID-19 and 8 confirmed deaths.

This brings the total number of confirmed cases to 485,766 and confirmed deaths to 8,444.

The totals by county are:

• Orangeburg County: 6 new cases, 9,073 total cases and a total of 238 deaths and 10 probable deaths.

• Bamberg County: 1 new case, 1,433 total cases and a total of 51 deaths.

• Calhoun County: 0 new cases, 1,207 total cases and a total of 29 deaths and 8 probable deaths.

