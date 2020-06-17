More coronavirus cases in Calhoun, Orangeburg counties

Orangeburg’s 29118 ZIP code added a case. It now has 52 cases and 319 estimated cases.

Calhoun County now has 47 cases and 289 estimated cases. One resident has died.

Cameron’s 29030 ZIP code added a case. It now has 16 cases and 98 estimated cases.

Gaston’s 29053 ZIP code added two cases. It now has 102 cases and 627 estimated cases.

Bamberg County now has 50 cases and 307 estimated cases. No residents have died of coronavirus.

Estimated cases are based on evidence that for every known case of COVID-19, there could be up to nine people with the virus who remain unidentified in the community.

Some ZIP codes include people in more than one county. As examples, the Cope 29038 ZIP code includes portions of Orangeburg and Bamberg counties, the Orangeburg 29118 ZIP code extends into Calhoun County, and the Sandy Run ZIP code is in Lexington and Calhoun counties.

As new information is provided to DHEC, some changes in cases may occur. Cases are reported based on the person’s county of residence, as it is provided to the department. DHEC’s COVID-19 figures will adjust to reflect any reclassified cases.