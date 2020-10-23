More coronavirus cases in Bamberg, Calhoun and Orangeburg counties

Seven more T&D Region residents have tested positive for the coronavirus, according to figures released Friday by the S.C. Department of Health and Environmental Control.

Three more Orangeburg County residents, two more Calhoun County residents and two more Bamberg County residents have tested positive.

No new deaths were reported for the region.

Statewide, there are 784 new confirmed cases of the novel coronavirus COVID-19 and 18 additional confirmed deaths.

This brings the total number of confirmed cases to 161,235 and confirmed deaths to 3,545.

The totals by county are:

• Orangeburg County: 3 new cases, 3,264 total cases and a total of 129 deaths and 1 probable death.

• Bamberg County: 2 new cases, 679 total cases and a total of 35 deaths.

• Calhoun County: 2 new cases, 497 total cases and a total of 16 deaths and 1 probable death.