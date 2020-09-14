More Bamberg, Orangeburg residents test positive for coronavirus

× Thanks for reading! Log in to continue. Enjoy more articles by logging in or creating a free account. No credit card required. Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

Seven more Orangeburg County residents and one more Bamberg County resident have tested positive for the coronavirus, according to figures released Monday by the S.C. Department of Health and Environmental Control.

No new deaths were reported in the region.

Statewide, there are 525 new confirmed cases of the novel coronavirus COVID-19 and seven additional confirmed deaths.

This brings the total number of confirmed cases to 130,256 and confirmed deaths to 2,922.

The totals by county are:

• Orangeburg County: 7 new cases, 2,976 total cases and a total of 118 deaths and 2 probable deaths.

• Bamberg County: 1 new case, 581 total cases and a total of 33 deaths.

• Calhoun County: 0 new cases, 433 total cases and a total of 16 deaths and 1 probable death.