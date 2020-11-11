More Bamberg, Calhoun, Orangeburg county residents test positive for coronavirus

Eleven more Orangeburg County residents have tested positive for the coronavirus, according to figures released Wednesday by the S.C. Department of Health and Environmental Control.

Two more Bamberg County residents and two more Calhoun County residents have also tested positive.

Statewide, there are 987 new confirmed cases of the novel coronavirus COVID-19 and 13 additional confirmed deaths.

This brings the total number of confirmed cases to 178,524 and confirmed deaths to 3,809.

The totals by county are:

• Orangeburg County: 11 new cases, 3,441 total cases and a total of 131 deaths and 1 probable death.

• Bamberg County: 2 new cases, 697 total cases and a total of 35 deaths.

• Calhoun County: 2 new cases, 513 total cases and a total of 16 deaths and 2 probable deaths.