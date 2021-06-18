More Bamberg, Calhoun, Orangeburg county residents getting vaccine

Residents across the T&D region continue to get vaccinated.

Bamberg, Orangeburg and Calhoun counties have all seen increases in the number of residents who have been vaccinated, according to data from the S.C. Department of Health and Environmental Control.

In Bamberg County, a total of 4,961 residents have received one dose of vaccine, and 4,362 have received the second dose. That is an increase of 223 and 347, respectively. About 35 percent of the people 12 and over have completed the vaccination process.

In Calhoun County, an additional 749 residents have received one dose of vaccine, making the total of 5,715. Also, 4,929 have received the second dose, which is an increase of 790. Almost 39 percent of those 12 and over have completed vaccination.

In Orangeburg County, 33,044 have received one dose of vaccine, and 28,427 have received the second dose. That is an increase of 936 and 1,806, respectively. Almost 38 percent of those 12 and over have been fully vaccinated.

About 40 percent of South Carolina residents have completed vaccination.