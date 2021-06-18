More Bamberg, Calhoun, Orangeburg county residents getting vaccine

Residents across the T&D region continue to get vaccinated.
Bamberg, Orangeburg and Calhoun counties have all seen increases in the number of residents who have been vaccinated, according to data from the S.C. Department of Health and Environmental Control.
In Bamberg County, a total of 4,961 residents have received one dose of vaccine, and 4,362 have received the second dose. That is an increase of 223 and 347, respectively. About 35 percent of the people 12 and over have completed the vaccination process.
In Calhoun County, an additional 749 residents have received one dose of vaccine, making the total of 5,715. Also, 4,929 have received the second dose, which is an increase of 790. Almost 39 percent of those 12 and over have completed vaccination.
In Orangeburg County, 33,044 have received one dose of vaccine, and 28,427 have received the second dose. That is an increase of 936 and 1,806, respectively. Almost 38 percent of those 12 and over have been fully vaccinated.
About 40 percent of South Carolina residents have completed vaccination.
Vaccination clinics and sites have provided many opportunities for residents to get vaccinated. Below is a list of planned vaccination clinics in the T&D Region.
DHEC vaccine clinics
COVID-19 vaccinations are free. You won't pay deductibles, co-insurance, or co-payments. Walk-ins welcome, or make an appointment for a DHEC clinic by visiting https://vaxlocator.dhec.sc.gov or calling 866-365-8110.
Bamberg County
• Wednesday, June 23, 10:00 a.m.–3:30 p.m., Bamberg County Health Department, 370 Log Branch Road, Bamberg
Calhoun County
• Monday, June 21, 10:00 a.m.–3:30 p.m., Calhoun County Health Department, 2837 Old Belleville Road, St. Matthews
Community partner vaccine clinics
Some non-DHEC vaccine providers may ask for your insurance information or an identification card, but you are not required to provide these in order to receive your vaccine and cannot be turned away. To make your appointment with a non-DHEC clinic, make an appointment online at https://vaxlocator.dhec.sc.gov/ or call the provider directly.
Bamberg County
• Wednesday, June 23, 8:30 a.m.–4 p.m., Family Health Centers, Inc., Denmark Train Depot, 12 Baruch Street, Denmark
• Friday, June 25, 8:30 a.m.–4 p.m., Family Health Centers, Union Baptist Church, 16494 Ehrhardt Road, Bamberg
• Saturday, June 26, 8:30 a.m.–1 p.m., Family Health Centers, Inc., Ness Sports Complex, 381 Rhoad Park Street, Bamberg
Orangeburg County
• Monday, June 21, 8:30 a.m.–4 p.m., Family Health Centers, Inc., Senior Recreation and Leisure Center, 220 Park Street, Neeses
• Monday, June 21, 8:30 a.m.–4 p.m., Family Health Centers, Inc., New Mt. Zion Baptist Church, 1785 Amelia Street, Orangeburg
• Tuesday, June 22, 8:30 a.m.–4 p.m., Family Health Centers, Inc., Orangeburg City Gym, 410 Broughton Street, Orangeburg
• Tuesday, June 22, 8:30 a.m.–4 p.m., Family Health Centers, Inc., Mt. Olive Baptist Church, 678 Olive Drive, Cordova
• Wednesday, June 23, 8:30 a.m.–4 p.m., Family Health Centers, Inc., Holly Hill Depot, 8603 Old State Road, Holly Hill
• Thursday, June 24, 8:30 a.m.–4 p.m., Family Health Centers, Inc., Orangeburg County Fairgrounds, 350 Magnolia Street, Orangeburg
• Thursday, June 24, 8:30 a.m.–4 p.m., Family Health Centers, Inc., Holly Hill Depot, 8603 Old State Road, Holly Hill
• Thursday, June 24, 10 a.m.–3:30 p.m., Orangeburg County Health Department, 1550 Carolina Avenue, Orangeburg
• Friday, June 25, 8:30 a.m.–4 p.m., Family Health Centers, Inc., Saint Mark United Methodist Church, 8502 North Road, North
