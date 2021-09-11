MORE 9-11 CONNECTIONS: St. Matthews mother relieved to get cell call

T&D, Sept. 16, 2001
Memories of terrorist attacks on World Trade Center and the Pentagon Tuesday continue to haunt the minds of those here in South Carolina and those who call Orangeburg their native land.
Two employees of the financial firm Morgan Stanley, both with their roots in Orangeburg, are grateful for life-saving evacuation plans that saved more than 3,500 lives during the terrorist attack on the World Trade Center Tuesday.
St. Matthews resident Kathy Link waited in horror Tuesday, fearful her son, Jay Link, had not made it out of the World Trade Center alive. Link's son, a senior vice president in development for Morgan Stanley in the New York office, managed to phone his mother from a cellular phone before circuits became jammed. It was the phone call Kathy Link had been praying for.
"We were just terrified," she said.
News of relief also spread to Greenville, where Orangeburg native Dean Livingston Jr. works as a senior vice president and financial adviser for Morgan Stanley.
According to Livingston, Morgan Stanley had 3,600 employees occupying 50 floors in the south tower. "We have positively accounted for 3,550 survivors," Livingston said. "We're deeply concerned about the 50 remaining."
The terror began around 9 a.m. on Tuesday.
Kathy Link, a teacher at the Sandy Run school, said she was waiting for classes to begin when something made her turn on a radio in the classroom. The first sound she heard was news of the trade center attack. She immediately left school and hoped for the best.
"They got the order to evacuate when the first plane hit the other building," she said. "(My son) was able to evacuate and when he got down to the bottom, that's when the second plane hit."
"Jay was able to call me on his cell phone not too long after that," she said.
Link said her son was also in the World Trade Center during the terrorist bombing of 1993.
"He said there was no comparison ... it was unbelievable," she said.
Morgan Stanley devised their own evacuation system after the World Trade Center was bombed in 1993, Livingston said.
"After the '93 bombing we had some additional stairwells and evacuation routes built for every floor we occupied," Livingston said. "We had our own contingency plan over and above the Ports Authority's. Under the order, you get out and there's no turning back."
"We're so glad we did it," he said. "We got our folks out ... so far all but 50. We don't know if the remaining 50 are alive or not. We're all praying they are."
Livingston, who makes three to four trips to the World Trade Center every year, said he was scheduled to be there next month.
"It just amazes me," he said. "We've got friends up there we vacation with and all of them are accounted for."
Keeping in touch
With phone systems jammed after the airliner attack, some residents turned to high technology and their own creativity to keep contact with their friends and family.
One of those Manhattan residents is Jay Ruple, a journalist-turned-web-developer who was born and raised in Orangeburg.
"I actually discovered the incident when I was checking my e-mail and reading my news on the web," Ruple said. "All of a sudden I see a picture of the World
Trade Center with smoke coming out of it."
"I was soon receiving e-mails from people all over saying, 'We can't get through to you, are you OK?," Ruple said.
Turning to technology, Ruple activated his webcam, a small digital camera attached to his computer that captures video. That gave visitors to Ruple's website a view inside his apartment near Central Park. He also installed a chatroom on his website so he could communicate with those who were watching him.
"I left the webcam on all day, focused on our apartment so our friends and relatives could see us," Ruple said. "My ability to get out on the phone was sporadic at best."
He eventually pointed the webcam out his window so friends and family could keep a live eye on the chaos outside.
"I thought it was amazing that here we are so far north of the disaster site, but from our vantage point, you could see that large of a scale of a smoke plume," Ruple said.
Ruple said New York City is still in a state of shock.
"People are just stunned, numb almost. When something hits you, you don't feel it right away, then you start feeling some pain," he said.