A person on a moped died in a collision near Holly Hill on Monday night, according to S.C. Highway Patrol Master Trooper Mitchell Ridgeway.

The collision occurred at 9:02 p.m. on S.C. Highway 310 near Bayview Street.

A 2020 Daix moped was traveling east on S.C. Highway 310 when it attempted to turn left into a private drive. A 2003 Honda sedan was traveling west when it struck the moped.

The moped operator died at the scene. The driver of the Honda was not injured.

The collision being investigated.