Moore Group merges with coastal real estate firm

Orangeburg-based The Moore Group real estate company has merged with Pawleys Island-based Litchfield Company Real Estate.

The combined real estate and rental company will now have nearly 175 agents with annual sales of more than $700 million in 2021 with more than 850 vacation and annual rental properties.

The merger was effective Jan. 1.

The Moore Group will now be named The Moore Group, a division of The Litchfield Company. The company is no longer affiliated with the Century 21 franchise.

The merger will not result in any changes in staff or employees at the Orangeburg office, said Marion Moore, who served as president of The Moore Group.

"We will be the same company we always were," Moore said.

Moore will remain with the company but will focus on more economic and commercial development.

Jeannie Kees, who has served as vice president and broker-in-charge, will head up the Orangeburg office as the sales manager.

Will Davis will serve as the broker-in-charge of all offices of the newly merged company and G.R. "Royce" King Jr. will serve as the company president.

"Their culture is similar to ours and they are number one in their market and we are number one in our market," Moore said. "They are trying to acquire terms inland so they have more coverage in the eastern part of South Carolina."

"We are excited about it," Moore said. "We will plug into them for the management stuff and the techniques and their energy. They are a great company and we feel privileged to be a part of it."

Moore said while the services will be the same, he is hoping they will "do a better job of delivering them," noting he is hoping for a more efficient and streamlined operation.

"It is exciting," Kees said. "I think there is a real opportunity for growth for our agents and I think this is a real opportunity for the community."

Kees said Litchfield will provide in-house training as they have their internal information technology and marketing departments that will help advance the Orangeburg office.

"It was more than we could do here in our own office," she said.

Kees said Litchfield also has connections with Carolina One Real Estate in Charleston and Allen Tate Realtors in Charlotte, North Carolina, helping Orangeburg tap into larger markets.

In 1997, Century 21 Associated Brokers and The Moore Group merged to form Century 21 The Moore Group.

Over the years, the company has received a number of awards and recognitions and has continued to grow.

With the merger, the Litchfield Company will have nine locations: Litchfield; Prince Creek/Murrells Inlet; Myrtle Beach; Charleston; Wyboo; Lake Marion; Georgetown; Lachicotte and Orangeburg.

Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0

Get local news delivered to your inbox! Subscribe to our Daily Headlines newsletter. Sign up! * I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.