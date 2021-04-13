Moody's downgrades Orangeburg County School District bond debt

Moody's said the outlook is negative for the district.

“The consolidation is a social consideration under Moody's Environmental, Social and Governance framework because it is largely attributable to uneven academic performance and salary structures across the three legacy (previous) districts,” Moody's stated. “The rating also considers a sizable operating deficit that was realized in fiscal 2020 and caused a significant drop in the district's reserves.”

“The deficit was largely attributable to an incorrect assumption of what the value of a mill would be when applied to the consolidated district's new tax base,” Moody's stated. “Also contributing to the deficit was growing personnel costs, which were the result of the district's equalization of pay across the three legacy districts' staff.”

The school district officials miscalculated the amount of a mill during the consolidation process, resulting in the $8.7 million deficit.

The district expected it would receive more money than it actually did.

Moody's says the A2 issuer rating also reflects the district's, “long-term trend of enrollment declines, resident income and wealth levels that are below similarly rated schools, moderate long-term liabilities and moderate fixed costs.”