Monster Santee Cooper catfish weighs 103 pounds

CROSS -- The Santee Lakes Catfish Club held a tournament out of Black's Camp on Feb. 20.

All of the participating anglers saw the monster 103.25-pound catfish brought in by Brad McCall and Mike Durham, Team Catastrophic Failures.

Failures these guys are not.

The team consistently brought big fish to the scale, placing first in weighing in an unbelievable 172.7 pounds with three fish.

Meat Hogg Express, with Ralph Willey, placed second with 86.95 pounds and Big Fish weighing in at 48.6 pounds. Third place went to Southern Style Catfishing, with Greg Hair, weighing in 81.75 pounds and a Big Fish of 42.65 pounds.

The next Santee Lakes Catfish Club's next tournament is scheduled for April 17 on the Cooper River.

Monster Cat Quest is being held out of Black's Camp on March 19-20. Hill's Landing & RV Park will also be hosting a Spring Fling tournament on April 23-24.

