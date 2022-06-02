Molina Healthcare to co-host drive-thru community baby shower

Molina Healthcare of South Carolina, in collaboration with Family Health Centers Inc., will host a drive-thru baby shower for expectant moms, giving 100 families a bag of diapers and other essentials.

According to the National Diaper Bank Network, one in three families struggle to afford diapers for their babies, so they cut down on food and childcare services to buy them.

This event is supported by I Serve with Joy, Family Solutions, SC Thrive, the Regional Medical Center/Safe Kids, Harvest Hope Food Bank, Orangeburg-Calhoun-Allendale-Bamberg Head Start/Early Head Start Program and Welvista.

Those wanting to take part in the drive-thru baby shower must register by sending a text to 843-371-4965. The first 25 people to register will receive a special gift.

The event will be held from 11 a.m. to 1 p.m. Saturday, June 4, at Family Health Centers Inc., 3310 Magnolia St., Orangeburg.

