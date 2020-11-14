 Skip to main content
Molina Healthcare hosts drive-thru baby shower in Orangeburg
Molina Healthcare of South Carolina teamed up with the Orangeburg County Sheriff’s Office and Cornerstone Church to host a drive-thru baby shower for expecting moms.

The organizations distributed 100 diaper bags and baby essentials, such as wipes, diapers, clothes, baby wash, oil and lotion. Attendees also received information about health coverage options. Molina offers a car seat rewards program to its pregnant members.

Due to the ongoing pandemic, the event was conducted in a drive-thru fashion and adhered to social distancing guidelines – attendees safely stayed in their cars and were assisted by a staff member wearing personal protective equipment.

This event was free and open to the public. Resources were distributed on a first-come, first-served basis while supplies lasted

The event was held at Cornerstone Church at 1481 Chestnut St., Orangeburg, on Saturday, Nov 7.

