Several events are on tap in Orangeburg on Sunday ahead of Martin Luther King Jr. Day.
There will be three events taking place throughout the day, and two of the events will feature Democratic presidential candidates Tom Steyer and former Vice President Joe Biden.
Steyer will be speaking at the Orangeburg Branch NAACP Rally program. The program will take place in the MLK Auditorium on the campus of South Carolina State University.
A march from Orangeburg Memorial Plaza to the auditorium will precede the program. The march will begin at 3 p.m.
Biden will be speaking at the David Pascoe Oyster Roast, which is scheduled to start at 5 p.m. The event will take place at the Orangeburg County Fairgrounds.
Along with Biden, U.S. House Majority Whip Jim Clyburn and state Sens. John Matthews, Brad Hutto and Dick Harpootlian make appearances at the oyster roast.
The “Stop the Violence” fish fry will take place at the Premiere, which is located at 1235 Five Chop Road.
The fish fry is sponsored by state Reps. Jerry Govan and Russell Ott, Orangeburg City Councilwoman Liz Zimmerman Keitt and Orangeburg County Councilman Willie B. Owens.
All events are free and open to the public.
