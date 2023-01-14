 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
MLK to be honored with street naming

Civil rights leader Dr. Martin Luther King, Jr. will be honored in Orangeburg with a street-naming ceremony.

Amelia Street will be named Martin Luther King Jr. Boulevard during the ceremony.

The event will be held on Monday, Jan. 16, which is Martin Luther King Jr. Day.

A march will begin at Trinity United Methodist Church at 9:30 a.m. and will go to the Martin Luther King Jr. statue on Amelia Street at the Orangeburg County Courthouse.

Participants are asked to line up around 9 a.m. at the church. The street dedication ceremony will begin at 10 a.m.

The ceremony will be hosted by Orangeburg County and the City of Orangeburg.

Homes and businesses along Martin Luther King Jr. Boulevard will continue to have an Amelia Street address for mail and other official purposes.

