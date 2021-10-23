Mister, Miss SC State crowned in ceremony

South Carolina State University’s eighth Mister SC State Jamie Gilmore Jr. and 85th Miss SC State Richlyn Williams were crowned at the coronation ceremony recently at Martin Luther King Jr. Auditorium,.

During the ceremony, Royal Court members were introduced as they walked the stage and waved to the audience. Interim President Alexander Conyers and First Lady Agatha Conyers had the honor of crowning Gilmore and Williams. After the pair were crowned, they had the honor of crowning the other kings and queens in Royal Court.

Members of the Student Government Association (SGA) and Campus Activities Board (CAB) were also introduced and recognized for their hard work and being superb role models on campus.

Conyers gave special words and thanked members of Royal Court for their diligence and being loyal sons and daughters of the university. He also presented gifts to Mister and Miss SC State on behalf of himself and the university.

Mister SC State Jamie Gilmore

Gilmore, 21, is a native of Columbia. He is a broadcasting communications major who has been a Silver Medallion Presidential Scholar throughout his duration at the university.