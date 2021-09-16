Mission of Christian love: S.C. team of volunteers responds to those in need after 'Ida's' destruction

Our roofing/tarping crews were of the highest priority to stop any further damage from rain and such. We use high quality tarps that can last up-to a year. Roofers and carpenters are hard to come by especially in the aftermath of such as wide spread disaster.

Our highest priorities are always the survivors and everyone God has put into our paths. This includes other volunteers, emergency workers, community personnel and people hosting us. The physical task of making their homes safe, sanitary and secure are important but our highest priority is always the people God directs us to. We listen to them, cry with them, pray with them, help them in every way we can. We then leave them with glimpses of God’s love through scripture, prayer, actions and gestures of pure Christian love.

Every person and family are special to us, but some stand out. The whole town came out to help an elderly blind woman. While we were putting a tarp on her damaged roof, two men came to put up a new electrical weather head since the old one was destroyed. We assisted them in their task and were able to witness to them and give them scripture cross pens inscribed with John 3:16.