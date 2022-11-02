‘Mission accomplished’: Veterans honored with Quilts of Valor in Santee

SANTEE – U.S. Army veteran Robert Edwards. U.S. Marine veteran Thomas Potts. U.S. Army veteran Rufus Rucker. U.S. Navy veteran Matthew Ferguson.

Edwards, Potts and Rucker are all Vietnam War veterans, while Ferguson is a Persian Gulf War veteran.

The men had various experiences serving in the United States military but all of them had one thing in common: love of country and dedication to duty.

The veterans were each honored Wednesday with a Quilt of Valor for their service to the country as part of a Veterans Day program held at the Magnolias of Santee Assisted Living Facility.

The event was hosted by American Legion Post 4 of Orangeburg.

“It feels good,” Rucker said after he received his quilt. “They are beautiful. I will put it on my bed and maybe on my recliner.”

“It meant the world to me,” said an emotional Ferguson, when asked about receiving the quilt.

Ferguson served for 12 years on the USS Wainwright and the USS Garcia. He served on the flight deck and helped maintain the boats.

The Quilts of Valor program began in 2003 with a dream by Catherine Roberts, whose son Nat was deployed in Iraq.

In the dream, Roberts saw a young man sitting on the side of his bed in the middle of the night, hunched over. There was a feeling of utter despair.

She then saw him wrapped in a quilt. She thought of quilts being a healing balm to veterans.

The first quilts were presented at Walter Reed Army Hospital in Washington, D.C.

Though the quilts can often cost hundreds of dollars to make, S.C. Department of the American Legion District 20 Commander David Mills said, “They are given freely to veterans.”

“You have already paid the price for them,” Mills said. “We award this quilt of valor as an expression of gratitude from a grateful nation.”

In addition to the quilts, American Legion Orangeburg Post 4 Commander Hugh Taylor presented each veteran with a certificate in recognition of their service.

Other veterans were planned for recognition, but were unable to attend the ceremony.

These included U.S. Army veteran David McKibben and U.S. Army veteran Charles Lefevre, who are Vietnam War veterans, and U.S. Army and Navy Coast Guard veteran John Muilenburg, a World War II and Korean War veteran.

Deputy Adjutant General for the South Carolina Military Department U.S. Army Major General Jeff Jones praised the veterans and specifically the Vietnam War veterans in attendance.

“Welcome home, welcome home,” Jones said. “Mission accomplished and job well done. I want to thank you on behalf of a grateful state and a grateful nation for the pride, the integrity, the courage and the determination – all the things it takes for someone to serve a cause greater than their own. You did it.”

“We know you didn’t serve for fame, you didn’t serve for fortune, you served for your singular love for our country,” he said. “And don’t ever forget that it is your service that makes us the land of the free, the home of the brave and a beacon of hope in an often troubled world.”

Jones praised the young cadets in attendance from Lake Marion High School.

“They are going to lead our country in the future,” Jones said. “We are in good hands, whether it is a young person as we speak piloting a submarine under seas or someone flying in the air or a student at Lake Marion High School.

“Our future is in good hands.”

U.S. Congressman Joe Wilson praised the veterans for “making our freedoms possible.”

“Almost every week I have an opportunity to meet with delegations all around the world,” Wilson said. “They know that they can count on the United States. They know it is the American military that has made it possible – freedom and liberation around the world.”

Wilson said “peace through strength” is the American way.

Retired Army Col. Bill Connor said the Quilts of Valor are quite an honor.

“You deserve it,” Connor said. “Old soldiers never die, they just fade away. This Quilt of Valor really symbolizes the nation’s thanks that we should always have.”

“You guys will never really die,” Connor continued. “Slowly things fade away. The young cadets ... that is the new long gray line. That never dies, that continues on. It continues on because of what you have shown and what you have done.”

S.C. State Commander of the American Legion Jim Jarvis and Santee Mayor Donnie Hilliard also thanked the veterans for their service.