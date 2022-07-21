Missing woman sought; car found in St. Matthews

The car belonging to a missing Eastover woman was found in St. Matthews around 6:30 p.m. Thursday, according to Calhoun County Sheriff Thomas Summers.

Multiple law enforcement agencies are trying to find 78-year-old Kiziah Goodwin.

Goodwin is Black female who stands 5-foot-5 and weighs 120 pounds.

According to the Richland County Sheriff’s Department, Goodwin has dementia, hypertension and type 2 diabetes.

She will likely be wearing a hat or some other type of hair covering, says the RCSD.

She was reported missing on Tuesday.

Her car was found on Thursday afternoon on Preference Road near Old Belleville Road.

“Deputies and K9 are on the ground tracking,” Summers said. The S.C. Law Enforcement Division and the RCSD are searching from helicopters.

If anyone has seen Goodwin within the past 24 hours, they are asked to call 911 immediately.