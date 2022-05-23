editor's pick Missing teen found Special to The T&D May 23, 2022 4 hrs ago 0 Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Save A 16-year-old who was reported missing has been found.The Orangeburg Department of Public Safety had asked for the public’s help finding Dakota James Glisson. 0 Comments Love 1 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 3 Angry 0 Tags Public-safety Orangeburg Department Of Public Safety Missing Mcdonald's Gmc Envoy Get local news delivered to your inbox! Subscribe to our Daily Headlines newsletter. Sign up! * I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy. Related to this story TheTandD.com: $1 for the first 26 weeks Support local journalism by becoming a member at www.TheTandD.com Get the first 26 weeks for just $1 at https://go.thetandd.com/nov5 Watch Now: Related Video Indonesia resumes palm oil exports after three-week ban Busting myths over monkeypox and what experts have to say AP Busting myths over monkeypox and what experts have to say Mexico musicians revive folk festival after two-year pause AP Mexico musicians revive folk festival after two-year pause Overturning Roe v. Wade would be the first time the Supreme Court limits civil rights rather than expands them AP Overturning Roe v. Wade would be the first time the Supreme Court limits civil rights rather than expands them