Missing teen found

Orangeburg Department of Public Safety

A missing 17-year-old has been found, City of Orangeburg spokeswoman Jennifer Van Cleave said Monday.

The Orangeburg Department of Public Safety asked for the public’s help finding Lloyd Fulton on Sunday.

