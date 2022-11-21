Missing teen found

A missing 17-year-old has been found, City of Orangeburg spokeswoman Jennifer Van Cleave said Monday.
The Orangeburg Department of Public Safety asked for the public’s help finding Lloyd Fulton on Sunday.
A missing 17-year-old has been found, City of Orangeburg spokeswoman Jennifer Van Cleave said Monday.
The Orangeburg Department of Public Safety asked for the public’s help finding Lloyd Fulton on Sunday.
Subscribe to our Daily Headlines newsletter.
A person died when a car and a pickup truck collided in Orangeburg County on Wednesday, according to S.C. Highway Patrol Lance Cpl. Tyler Tidwell.
The Orangeburg Department of Public Safety is investigating a shooting incident that occurred at approximately 1 p.m. Friday in the parking lo…
A person’s body was found on County Line Road in Eutawville Saturday. The body has not yet been identified.
A 27-year-old Salley man has been identified as the person killed in Wednesday morning’s collision near Neeses.
A 62-year-old man was shot in the Orangeburg Mall parking lot as a gunman was demanding his vehicle, according to City of Orangeburg spokeswom…
A person died in a two-vehicle collision in Orangeburg County on Saturday night, according to Lance Cpl. Tyler Tidwell of the S.C. Highway Patrol.
Orangeburg
A Rowesville man pleaded guilty to strong-arm robbery during a recent term of court at the Orangeburg County Courthouse.
Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.