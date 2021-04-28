Missing St. Matthews man found

Orangeburg Department of Public Safety officers located a missing St. Matthews man on Tuesday afternoon after a concerned citizen alerted them to his location.

Officers found 56-year-old Donell Brown exiting Big Lots at 1371 Chestnut Street.

A Calhoun County Sheriff’s Office investigator responded to the scene and confirmed that the man was Brown, who was reported missing the day before, according to the incident report.

Brown’s brother also responded to the scene and took him home, the report states.

On Monday, the Calhoun County Sheriff’s Office asked for the public's help finding Brown.

