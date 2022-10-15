 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Missing RMC patient found

  • Updated
  • 0
The Regional Medical Center

The Regional Medical Center.

 LARRY HARDY, T&D FILES

A missing Regional Medical Center patient has been found.

RMC thanked the Orangeburg County Sherriff’s Office and other area law enforcement for their assistance locating a patient who walked away from RMC’s Emergency Department Saturday morning.

“At approximately 9:30 a.m., a 41-year-old male left RMC on foot. He was found safe and unharmed in Cayce, S.C. early Saturday afternoon,” RMC said in a prepared statement.

“We are grateful for the support provided by local law enforcement and our community,” said Echo McAlhany, senior director of physician services and administrator on-call. “OCSD is an invaluable partner, and their fast response and efforts resulted in the individual being found quickly and safely returned to RMC where he can receive necessary treatment.”

