Missing RMC patient found

RMC thanked the Orangeburg County Sherriff’s Office and other area law enforcement for their assistance locating a patient who walked away from RMC’s Emergency Department Saturday morning.

“At approximately 9:30 a.m., a 41-year-old male left RMC on foot. He was found safe and unharmed in Cayce, S.C. early Saturday afternoon,” RMC said in a prepared statement.

“We are grateful for the support provided by local law enforcement and our community,” said Echo McAlhany, senior director of physician services and administrator on-call. “OCSD is an invaluable partner, and their fast response and efforts resulted in the individual being found quickly and safely returned to RMC where he can receive necessary treatment.”