The Orangeburg Department of Public Safety is asking for the public’s help locating a missing Orangeburg woman.

Sophia Garner, 41, of 1452 Fletcher Street was last seen walking in St. Paul Apartments around 4:20 a.m. Sunday wearing a pink and white pajama set with hearts, pink bonnet and Clemson throw blanket.

She is considered endangered and has not taken her medication, ODPS said.

ODPS said she may have left with a Michael Shivers of Cameron.

If spotted, please call the Orangeburg Department of Public Safety at 803-534-2812.