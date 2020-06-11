Missing Orangeburg woman sought

× Loading&hellp; {{title}} {{start_at_rate}} {{format_dollars}} {{start_price}} {{format_cents}} {{term}} {{promotional_format_dollars}}{{promotional_price}}{{promotional_format_cents}} {{term}}

{{html}} Thanks for being a subscriber. Sorry, your subscription does not include this content. Please call 866-735-4407 to upgrade your subscription.

× Sign Up Today and Support Local Journalism Enjoy more articles from Orangeburg's Most Trusted Information Source. Subscribers can log in for unlimited digital access Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

The Orangeburg County Sheriff’s Office is seeking the public’s help finding an adult reported missing Thursday evening.

"This young lady left home but called back making statements indicating she planned on harming herself," Sheriff Leroy Ravenell said in a release. "If anybody knows of her location, please call us or have her call us."

Family members reported 26-year-old Keila Caldwell missing around 6 p.m., stating she left her Rosedale Drive home in Orangeburg driving a late-model silver Hyundai Elantra. The license plate number is NG 35451.

Investigators were told Caldwell called her parents after leaving making statement she would see them in the next life.

Caldwell is described as a black female standing about 5 feet tall and weighing around 110 pounds. She was last seen wearing a gray shirt, blue jeans and black sandals.

If anyone has any information on Caldwell, they are asked to call the sheriff’s office at 803-534-3550.

Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 1 Sad 13 Angry 0