Missing Orangeburg woman found safe

Allanah Jenay Holmes, the 25-year-old Orangeburg woman who was reported missing by her father, has been found safe.
According to the Orangeburg Department of Public Safety, Holmes was found at an Orangeburg home on Monday.
The Orangeburg County Sheriff’s Office assisted.
Holmes’ father reported to the agency on Nov. 26 that that he last spoke with this daughter face-to-face on Nov. 12.
