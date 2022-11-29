 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
breaking top story

Missing Orangeburg woman found safe

  • 0
Orangeburg Department of Public Safety

Experts say covering your webcam can’t hurt, but are you really saving yourself from cybercriminals? Veuer’s Chloe Hurst has the story!

Allanah Jenay Holmes, the 25-year-old Orangeburg woman who was reported missing by her father, has been found safe.

According to the Orangeburg Department of Public Safety, Holmes was found at an Orangeburg home on Monday.

The Orangeburg County Sheriff’s Office assisted.

Holmes’ father reported to the agency on Nov. 26 that that he last spoke with this daughter face-to-face on Nov. 12.

Contact the writer: mbrown@timesanddemocrat.com or 803-533-5545. Follow on Twitter: @MRBrownTandD

0 Comments
1
0
0
0
0

Tags

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Missing woman sought

Missing woman sought

The Orangeburg Department of Public Safety is asking for the public’s help finding a woman considered missing and endangered.

Listen now and subscribe: Apple Podcasts | Google Podcasts | Spotify | Stitcher | RSS Feed | Omny Studio

Watch Now: Related Video

U.K. museum returns looted 'Benin Bronzes' to Nigeria

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News