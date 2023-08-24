A 61-year-old Orangeburg man hasn’t seen by his family since Saturday morning.

The Orangeburg Department of Public Safety is asking for the public’s assistance as they search for Michael Christopher Dyches.

Dyches was last seen wearing dark blue shorts with two stripes on each side and a T-shirt.

He is a 6-foot-4 white man who weighs 190 pounds. He has brown/gray hair, blue eyes and may have a goatee.

Dyches drives a 2007 dark blue Ford F-150 with the following South Carolina license plate: TAD 484.

He was last seen at 7 a.m. Saturday when he went to work out at Planet Fitness, located on Chestnut Street.

Dyches’ brother reported that it’s out of character for Dyches not to return home.

Dyches is a caregiver for their mother, who has health issues, his brother said.

Anyone has information about Dyches’ whereabouts is asked to call the Orangeburg Department of Public Safety at 803-534-2812. Tips can also be provided by texting TIPS411 using keyword ODPS 847411, then a space, then the information.

Tips may also be sent by using the TIPS411 phone application.