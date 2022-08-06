Missing Orangeburg man sought

Investigators are seeking an Orangeburg man who has been missing for six months, according to Orangeburg County Sheriff Leroy Ravenell.

“We’ve had positive leads on this man since he was last seen by his family,” Ravenell said. “But when we track those leads down, we come up just short of putting eyes on him.”

Investigators are looking for 59-year-old Hurbert Lee Sanders.

Sanders was reported missing in February by family members, who say they have been told he’s possibly been seen in both the Holly Hill and Charleston areas.

The Stilton Road man is described as a black male standing around 5 feet tall and weighing around 140 pounds.

If anyone has any information on Sanders’ whereabouts, they are asked to call the sheriff’s office at 803-534-3550.