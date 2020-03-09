Missing Orangeburg man’s body found

The body of a missing Orangeburg man has been found, according to an Orangeburg Department of Public Safety incident report.

A concerned citizen reported finding the body of 40-year-old Jacob Austin Marion in a Lovell Street backyard on Friday afternoon.

Marion was approximately one-quarter of a mile from his home.

His mother reported him missing on March 3.

She last saw him the previous day, she told police.

Marion’s manner and cause of death remains under investigation pending autopsy by the Orangeburg County Coroner’s Office, ODPS Capt. Victor Cordon said.

