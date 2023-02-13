Orangeburg County Sheriff Leroy Ravenell is asking for the public’s help in locating a missing woman who walked away from her home.

Deputies are searching for 66-year-old Dorris Brown.

The sheriff’s office was notified just before 2 p.m. Tuesday that Brown had apparently walked away from her Hickson Drive home.

Hickson Drive is located off Highway 601 about a mile north of I-26.

Brown is said to be a Black female standing around 5 feet 1 inch tall and weighing around 210 pounds. She is believed to be wearing camouflage shorts and a black hoodie.

She is considered endangered due to possible mental health issues.

If anyone has any information on Brown’s location, they are urged to contact the sheriff’s office at 803-534-3550.