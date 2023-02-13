A missing woman has been located, according to the Orangeburg County Sheriff’s Office.

Deputies began searching for 66-year-old Dorris Brown on Monday afternoon after she apparently walked away from her Hickson Drive home. Hickson Drive is located off Highway 601, about a mile north of I-26.

Brown was located safely about 10 miles from her home, according to sheriff’s office spokesman Richard Walker.

She was located by Orangeburg County Sheriff’s Office deputies after a caller reported someone trying to catch a ride at a gas station at the junction of North and Kennerly roads.