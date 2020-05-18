Missing man spotted coming out of wooded area, returned to Orangeburg hospital

× Loading&hellp; {{title}} {{start_at_rate}} {{format_dollars}} {{start_price}} {{format_cents}} {{term}} {{promotional_format_dollars}}{{promotional_price}}{{promotional_format_cents}} {{term}}

A missing Barnwell man has been located safe and sound after a community effort to find him, according to Orangeburg County Sheriff Leroy Ravenell.

"I wish the entire county, even the country, could have seen how Orangeburg County came together in finding this man," Ravenell said. "My deputies and I work for the best people and the best community that anyone could ever ask for."

Ravenell said 66-year-old Donnie Ford was located early Monday and transported to be checked over medically for any injuries he may have received during his two and a half day disappearance.

The Barnwell man was reported missing late Friday after he was said to have walked away from the Regional Medical Center.

His medical conditions made him an endangered person.

Ravenell said Orangeburg County Sheriff's deputies stayed on the search through the entire ordeal.

More, however, joined in.