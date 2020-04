× Loading&hellp; {{title}} {{start_at_rate}} {{format_dollars}} {{start_price}} {{format_cents}} {{term}} {{promotional_format_dollars}}{{promotional_price}}{{promotional_format_cents}} {{term}}

A 19-year-old who was reported missing has been located and is safe, according to the Calhoun County Sheriff’s Office.

JaQuincy Rodriguez was last seen at approximately 8 p.m. Saturday in the Kennerly Road area of Calhoun County.

Crimestoppers and the sheriff’s office asked for the public’s help locating Rodriguez on Wednesday. He has since been located.

