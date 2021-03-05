 Skip to main content
Missing man found dead in Santee
Missing man found dead in Santee

The body of a missing man was found on Friday afternoon, Santee Police Chief Joseph Serrano said.

Serrano confirmed that the death of 39-year-old Jesse Trevor Daniels remains under investigation.

Daniels was found in the Santee area.

Serrano didn’t provide additional details because the case under investigation.

A family member reported Daniels missing earlier in the week, saying that they’d neither seen nor heard from him since Sunday afternoon.

Daniels had a Eutawville address, but had recently been staying at some of the hotels in Santee, Serrano said.

On Tuesday afternoon, officers located his vehicle on U.S. Highway 301 near Woolbright Road in the Santee area.

If anyone has information about Daniels’s disappearance and death, they are asked to call Crimestoppers at 1-888-CRIME-SC or the Santee Police Department at 803-854-2438.

Contact the writer:mbrown@timesanddemocrat.comor 803-533-5545. Follow on Twitter: @MRBrownTandD.

 

