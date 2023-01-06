Missing Fla. teen found in Orangeburg

Orangeburg Department of Public Safety

A 16-year-old male who’d been reported missing from Astatula, Florida on Tuesday was found safe in Orangeburg on Thursday, according to an incident report.

Officers were initially dispatched to a Treadwell Street home, but soon redirected to 760 John C. Calhoun Drive after the teen’s phone signaled it was in the McDonald’s restaurant parking lot.

Officers found the teen in the driver’s seat of a Chevrolet Malibu.

He allegedly told them that he ran away from home. He declined medical assistance.

Officers took the teen to ODPS headquarters and made sure the car was secured in the parking lot.

In other reports:

• Seven catalytic converters were stolen from U-Haul trucks parked at City Electric Supply, located at 645 Broughton Street. The theft was reported Thursday.

Officers also found saw blades near some of the Ford trucks.

The value of the catalytic converters is $12,600.

• Someone stole a 2003 green Ford Explorer parked at Xpress Travel Center, located at 1935 Old Edisto Drive.

The SUV is valued at $1,500.

Orangeburg County Sheriff’s Office

Two brothers reported seeing strange trail cameras set up in their yards and facing their houses on Thursday, according to an incident report.

One brother lives on Bamberg Road and the other lives on Charleston Highway, both in the Orangeburg area.

Deputies removed the cameras and memory cards and put them into evidence.

Deputies were able to collect fingerprints from one of the cameras.

In an unrelated report, someone who lives near Quick Lube Auto Sales, located at 1379 Shillings Bridge Road, heard the sound of a saw cutting metal at the business just before 3 a.m. Friday.

He called the business owner and told him that it sounded like someone was trying to steal catalytic converters from the vehicles parked there. Deputies responded.

The following vehicles were missing catalytic converters: a 2012 blue Jeep Patriot, a 2012 gold Lexus 4D and a 2004 black Ford F150.

The value of the catalytic converters is $1,319.98.