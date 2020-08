× Sign Up Today and Support Local Journalism Enjoy more articles from Orangeburg's Most Trusted Information Source. Subscribers can log in for unlimited digital access Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

A senior reported missing in Orangeburg County has been found, according to the Orangeburg County Sheriff’s Office.

The woman was found safe and secure and was taken by EMS to the hospital to be checked out

Officials said the 94-year-old woman may have walked off from her Charleston Highway home earlier Sunday.

