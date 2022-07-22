Missing 78-year-old woman found alive near St. Matthews

Kiziah Goodwin has been found alive in a wooded area near St. Matthews, according to Calhoun County Sheriff Thomas Summers.

“The good Lord was looking out for her,” Summers said.

Law enforcement officers located her in a wooded area along Preference Road around 10:40 a.m. Friday.

Her car was found on that road Thursday afternoon.

She had been reported missing from her Eastover home on Tuesday.

The 78-year-old has dementia, hypertension and Type 2 diabetes, according to the Richland County Sheriff’s Department.

This story is developing and will be updated.

TheTandD.com has a new special: $1 for 26 weeks Support local journalism by becoming a member at www.TheTandD.com Get the first 26 weeks for just $1 at https://go.thetandd.com/nov5