Missing 78-year-old woman found alive near St. Matthews

Kiziah Goodwin has been found alive in a wooded area near St. Matthews, according to Calhoun County Sheriff Thomas Summers.
“The good Lord was looking out for her,” Summers said.
Law enforcement officers located her in a wooded area along Preference Road around 10:40 a.m. Friday.
Her car was found on that road Thursday afternoon.
She had been reported missing from her Eastover home on Tuesday.
The 78-year-old has dementia, hypertension and Type 2 diabetes, according to the Richland County Sheriff’s Department.
This story is developing and will be updated.
