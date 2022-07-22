 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Missing 78-year-old woman found alive near St. Matthews

Kiziah Goodwin has been found alive in a wooded area near St. Matthews, according to Calhoun County Sheriff Thomas Summers.

“The good Lord was looking out for her,” Summers said.

Law enforcement officers located her in a wooded area along Preference Road around 10:40 a.m. Friday.

Her car was found on that road Thursday afternoon.

She had been reported missing from her Eastover home on Tuesday.

The 78-year-old has dementia, hypertension and Type 2 diabetes, according to the Richland County Sheriff’s Department.

This story is developing and will be updated.

Contact the writer: mbrown@timesanddemocrat.com or 803-533-5545. Follow on Twitter: @MRBrownTandD

