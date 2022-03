A 75-year-old man who walked off from the hospital early Monday was found later that day, according to the Orangeburg County Sheriff’s Office.

James Strobert, of Burton, S.C., was reported to have walked away from the Regional Medical Center around 5:30 a.m.

The sheriff’s office reports he was located about six miles away from his last known location on Old Edisto Drive.

