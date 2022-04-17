UPDATE: Missing 67-year-old found; Orangeburg man headed home

Mr. Jenkins has been located and is headed home, the Orangeburg County Sheriff's Office reports.

Orangeburg County Sheriff Leroy Ravenell announced that deputies are seeking an endangered senior last seen Easter morning.

“This gentleman went for a walk this morning, and hasn't been seen since,” Ravenell said. “He is believed to have been walking on Willington Drive to the Circle K in front of Walmart.”

Ravenell said 67-year-old Willie Jenkins was last seen around 11 a.m. leaving a residence on Patriot's Way, which runs parallel to Willington Drive.

He was last seen wearing a red and black plaid shirt, blue jeans and black tennis shoes with orange shoe laces.

Jenkins is said to suffer from dementia, the sheriff’s office says.

Anyone with information on the Orangeburg man's whereabouts is urged to call the Orangeburg County Sheriff's Office at 803-534-3550.

Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 1