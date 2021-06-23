Miss Teen Dorchester gets win in Miss S.C. Teen preliminary

COLUMBIA – Four preliminary winners were announced after the first night of preliminary competition on Tuesday, June 22, 2021, at Township Auditorium in Columbia, SC.
The Miss South Carolina and Miss South Carolina Teen pageants will continue this week with two more nights of preliminary competition on Wednesday, June 23, and Thursday, June 24, at 7 p.m. The final competition for the Teens is at 8p.m. on Friday, June 25, when the new Miss South Carolina Teen will be crowned. The final competition for the Miss candidates starts at 8 p.m. on Saturday, June 26, when the new Miss South Carolina will be crowned live on WACH FOX TV along with other stations in the state. Tickets are available at Ticketmaster.com and at the Township Auditorium box office at 803-576-2350.
Miss Clemson, Anna Newton, won the Tuesday Talent preliminary in the Miss South Carolina competition. She performed a Jazz Dance to a Michael Jackson Medley.
Miss Greater Greer, Jada Samuel, won the Tuesday Evening Gown/Social Impact Statement preliminary in the Miss South Carolina competition.
Miss Capital City Teen, Dabria Aquilar, won the Tuesday Talent preliminary in the Miss South Carolina Teen competition. She performed a contemporary ballet.
Miss Dorchester County Teen, Muskaan Makkar, won the Tuesday Evening Gown/Onstage Question preliminary in the Miss South Carolina Teen competition.