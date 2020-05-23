Miss S.C., Miss S.C. Teen postponed until June 2021

× Help support our COVID-19 coverage We're providing access to COVID-19 articles for free. Please help support our work by subscribing or signing up for an account. Already a subscriber? Log in. Log in Sign up Become a Member

In support of guidelines announced by the Miss America Organization due to the COVID-19 Pandemic, the Miss South Carolina and Miss South Carolina Teen Competitions will be postponed until June 2021. The unanimous decision was made by the board of directors for the Miss South Carolina Scholarship Organization.

“Nothing is more important to us than the health and well-being of our candidates, their families, our competition volunteers, production team members and our South Carolina Princesses and Princes. We had already delayed the state competitions until August 1 but feel it is best to wait until next year so we are aligned with the plans of our national organization,” said Erin Gambrell, chairman of the board for the Miss South Carolina Scholarship Organization.

The Miss America Organization announced that the next Miss America will be crowned in 2021 as part of its 100th anniversary celebration of this iconic institution. Camille Schrier, the reigning Miss America will continue in her job until a new titleholder is chosen. Morgan Nichols, the reigning Miss South Carolina, and Kellan Fenegan, the current Miss South Carolina Teen, will also continue in their roles until next June.