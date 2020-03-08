Miss Claflin Faith McKie crowned Food Lion's Miss CIAA 2020
Miss Claflin Faith McKie crowned Food Lion's Miss CIAA 2020

Miss Claflin University Faith McKie was recently crowned Food Lion's Miss CIAA 2020.

CHARLOTTE, N.C. -- Food Lion awarded Miss Claflin University, Faith McKie, with its coveted 2020 Miss CIAA crown recently in front of a large crowd at the CIAA Fan Fest in Charlotte, North Carolina.

For winning the contest, McKie will receive a $2,500 scholarship from Food Lion. This marks the second consecutive year that Miss Claflin University has been named Miss CIAA.

McKie, a native of Columbia, is a senior sport management major at Claflin.

“I am proud that Claflin University has won this title two years in a row,” McKie said. “I will use my new status as Miss CIAA to learn more about the Food Lion Feeds Hunger platform and strategize on how to use this to help feed people in the Orangeburg, S.C., community.”

McKie holds a 3.9 GPA and is a member of the Alice Carson Tisdale Honors College, Alpha Kappa Mu Honor Society and Chi Alpha Sigma National College Athlete Honor Society. She is a standout member of the Claflin University women's track and field program and participates in numerous campus committees and organizations including the Student-Athlete Advisory Committee, A. Bevy Collegiate Group and the Honors Council.

The Food Lion Miss CIAA Scholarship Competition winners are given scholarships based on their GPA, a community profile video on how they will fight food insecurity in their community, their school involvement, an in-person interview, essay and online popular vote. In addition to McKie, Food Lion also awarded its first-runner up distinction to Miss Winston-Salem State University, Taylor Walker.

McKie also received the highest online popular vote out of all 12 contestants, which means that Food Lion Feeds will donate $2,000 to the Harvest Hope Food Bank in her name to alleviate hunger in her school’s local community.

Food Lion has been a proud partner of the CIAA for 26 years, and has made caring for neighbors in communities around CIAA schools a key focus of the partnership.

