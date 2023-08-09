Minority row crop farmers from the South and Southeast will tour a Rowesville row crop farm on Friday, Sept. 8.

The National Black Growers Council (NBGC), a group of predominantly minority row crop farmers, will tour Mahogany Farms LLC owned by Rowesville row crop farmer Antron Williams during the NBGC's model farm series of farm field days.

The free tour is open to the public. Registration is from 7 a.m. to 8 a.m. at 131 Poplar St., Bowman.

The farm field day demonstration and tour will be held from 8 a.m. to 12 p.m. A luncheon to be held after the tour is not open to the public.

The NBGC is a group of multigenerational producers who advocate for the best interests of Black farmers locally, statewide, and nationally. The group promotes agriculture in the United States and abroad.

The origins of the National Black Growers Council date back to 2006 when a group of Black row crop farmers met to address issues vital to the viability of their operations.

In 2010 those farmers formerly organized as a non-profit organization. NBGC’s mission is to improve the efficiency, productivity and sustainability of Black row-crop farmers.

The NBGC Board of Directors consists of 12 farmers who operate farms in 11 Southern states from Virginia to Texas. Collectively, the board farms nearly 60,000 acres of row crops.