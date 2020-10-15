 Skip to main content
Ministry giving away food
Ministry giving away food

A local ministry is sponsoring a COVID-19 food giveaway starting at 10 a.m. Oct. 22 at the Orangeburg County Fairgrounds, 350 Magnolia St.

Pastor Kenneth Morgan, radio personality on Old Skool 102.9 FM, and Evangelist Cathleen Morgan are sponsoring the event.

Participants are asked to remain in their vehicles.

Due the social distancing requirements, vouchers for the food giveaway will be distributed at 11 a.m. Those who have not received a voucher can receive one on this day.

For questions and information, call 803-766-0335 Monday-Friday from 10 a.m. ti 4 p.m.

