Mind Gravy poets pay tribute to exhibit

Members of Mind Gravy, the spoken word poetry group, will offer tributes to “Paper and Steel,” the current exhibit in the Lusty Gallery at the Orangeburg County Fine Arts Center.

Mind Gravy’s founder, Al Black, along with poets Derek Berry, Omari Fox, Tamara Miles and singer/songwriter Lang Owens, will offer odes to various pieces in the exhibition that have inspired them.

These original works will be performed in the Lusty Gallery from 6 p.m. to 8 p.m. Wednesday, May 19. The public is invited to attend.

Black says he founded Mind Gravy over ten years ago with the mission of bringing together a diverse cadre of spoken word performers whose talents help to make a “difference in the lives and the life of a culture.”

“Mind Gravy operates on the premise that cross-pollination of different art forms at the event increases the audience size and diversity; engenders appreciation of differences between art forms; creates an environment that encourages collaboration and is just a delightfully wonderful time,” Black said.

The concept of “cross-pollination” resulted in members of the group learning about and visiting exhibitions throughout the state, looking at and studying the show to connect with the art and the artists.