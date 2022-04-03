Miller F. Whittaker Library to celebrate National Library Week

South Carolina State University’s Miller F. Whittaker Library will celebrate National Library Week April 4-8, 2022.

This year’s National Library Week theme, “Connect with Your Library,” promotes the idea that libraries are places to get connected to technology by using broadband, computers, and other resources.

Additionally, libraries offer opportunities to connect with media, programs, ideas, and classes, including books. Most importantly, libraries also connect communities to each other, according to the American Library Association.

All activities are free:

Monday, April 4, through Tuesday, May 31

Showcasing SC State Authors and Publications -- Books and refereed articles by SC State authors are displayed 24-hours per day on the Miller F. Whittaker Library Homepage.

Tuesday, April 5

10 a.m.–12 p.m.. in-front of the library

Friends of the Miller F. Whittaker Library Membership Drive

Wednesday, April 6

9 a.m.–5 p.m., circulation desk.

Amnesty Day - Students can avoid book fines by returning overdue books to library on April 6.

Thursday, April 7

11 a.m.–12:30 p.m., beginning in front of the library

Basic Photography II - Presenter: Avery Daniels, SC State University. This continuation of Photography Workshop I includes hands-on experience taking pictures in the outdoor environment.

Friday, April 8

10-11:30 a.m., beginning at reference desk

Tour of Miller F. Whittaker Library - See what’s new at the library on this tour.

For additional information, contact Mrs. Juanita H. Strait at 803-536-7045 or justrait@scsu.edu.

Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0