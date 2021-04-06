Orangeburg native to command Guard brigade

COLUMBIA -- The South Carolina National Guard announces U.S. Army Lt. Col. Kevin Berry as the next commander of the 117th Engineer Brigade, South Carolina Army National Guard, headquartered in Newberry.

Berry is from Orangeburg and currently resides in Mount Pleasant.

He will serve as the second commander for the unit since its activation in 2019, taking command from U.S. Army Col. James Fowler. The brigade serves as the headquarters for the 122nd Engineer Battalion, the 178th Engineer Battalion, and the 710th Explosive Hazardous Coordination Cell.

“I am honored to be selected to serve with and lead some of the best soldiers and phenomenal engineers in the U.S. Army,” Berry said.

Prior to his selection as the 117th Engineer Brigade commander, Berry served as the deputy commander for the 218th Maneuver Enhancement Brigade, headquartered in Charleston. He was commissioned in the South Carolina Army National Guard in May 1996 and has held various company and battalion assignments in the 122nd and 178th engineer battalions, including serving as the commander of the 178th Engineer Battalion.

Berry has deployed twice in support of Operation Enduring Freedom in Afghanistan.