 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Orangeburg native to command Guard brigade
1 comment
alert

Orangeburg native to command Guard brigade

  • 1
{{featured_button_text}}

COLUMBIA -- The South Carolina National Guard announces U.S. Army Lt. Col. Kevin Berry as the next commander of the 117th Engineer Brigade, South Carolina Army National Guard, headquartered in Newberry.

Berry is from Orangeburg and currently resides in Mount Pleasant.

He will serve as the second commander for the unit since its activation in 2019, taking command from U.S. Army Col. James Fowler. The brigade serves as the headquarters for the 122nd Engineer Battalion, the 178th Engineer Battalion, and the 710th Explosive Hazardous Coordination Cell.

“I am honored to be selected to serve with and lead some of the best soldiers and phenomenal engineers in the U.S. Army,” Berry said.

S. Carolina senator suggests everyone be made militia member

Prior to his selection as the 117th Engineer Brigade commander, Berry served as the deputy commander for the 218th Maneuver Enhancement Brigade, headquartered in Charleston. He was commissioned in the South Carolina Army National Guard in May 1996 and has held various company and battalion assignments in the 122nd and 178th engineer battalions, including serving as the commander of the 178th Engineer Battalion.

Berry has deployed twice in support of Operation Enduring Freedom in Afghanistan.

“Being a part of the engineering community and the 218th brigade during my career, I have often responded to natural disasters on state active duty ... and I feel I have been able to give back and directly serve residents of our community,” Berry said.

COMMENTARY: Military is losing trust

The 117th Engineer Brigade plans, integrates and directs the execution of engineering missions conducted by three mission tailored engineer battalions. The brigade provides technical and tactical guidance and command and control to teams, companies and battalions.

The official change of command ceremony will take place later this year at a date to be determined.

U.S. Army Lt. Col. Kevin Berry

U.S. Army Lt. Col. Kevin Berry
1 comment
0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Watch Now: Related Video

Baseball moves 2021 All-Star game to Denver

Be the first to know

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News