'Great power, great responsibility': St. George native in Navy role during 129th anniversary

A St. George native is celebrating the 129th anniversary of the chief petty officer rank while serving aboard currently deployed Nimitz-class aircraft carrier USS Harry S. Truman.

Master Chief Petty Officer Joel C. Brandt joined the Navy to broaden his horizons.

"I wanted to do something different and get out of my small town," Brandt said. "The field I entered was aligned with my interests of math and science."

Growing up in St. George, Brandt attended Mississinawa Valley High School in 1999 and is a current student at Thomas Edison State University. Today, Brandt serves as the command master chief for Helicopter Maritime Strike Squadron 72 assigned to USS Harry S. Truman.

"As the command master chief of HSM 72, I am the senior enlisted adviser to the commanding officer and an executive level manager with a strong focus on human relations-type programs," said Brandt. "The favorite part of my job is interacting with the 300-plus sailors that serve at the squadron. It is very interesting hearing everyone’s individual story and background. I love watching our sailors work on the aircraft, and knowing that all of their hard work has an impact on world events."

Brandt was selected for chief petty officer in 2007 while was stationed at Naval Nuclear Power Training Command in Charleston.

"Being a chief is an awesome responsibility, but scary to know the influence you have with the junior sailors," Brandt said.

With a crew of nearly 5,000 sailors, the Chief’s Mess, as it’s called, makes up approximately 8% of the crew and serves as the connective tissue that bridges the gap between the officer’s vision and the enlisted crews’ daily tasking. The chief understands the mission and vision of the command and has the training and experience to teach and guide junior sailors, both officer and enlisted.

Truman, who deployed from Norfolk, Virginia, Dec. 1, 2021, is on a regularly scheduled deployment to the Mediterranean Sea, where it has been operating with NATO militaries conducting dual and tri-carrier operations, enhanced air patrols and enhanced vigilance activities, in addition to several bilateral military exercises.

“Since arriving in the Sixth Fleet area of operations, a key aspect of our mission has been to build integration and interoperability with our NATO allies and partners,” said Rear Adm. Curt Renshaw, commander, Carrier Strike Group Eight.

These efforts have focused on the Western Mediterranean, Ionian and Adriatic Sea. In early March, the carrier sailed into the North Aegean Sea, an area where a U.S. carrier had never operated before.

Brandt and the sailors they serve with have many opportunities to achieve accomplishments during their military service.

"My proudest accomplishment on deployment has been watching our sailors succeed and do well," Brandt said. "In the Navy, I am glad I’ve stayed in as long as I have and accomplished more than I ever thought was possible."

As Brandt and other sailors continue to train and perform missions, they take pride in serving their country in the United States Navy.

"Becoming a chief has allowed me to continue to grow in my technical career as well as a leader," Brandt said. "After wearing the anchors for awhile, I began to realize the great responsibility I had and still have. With great power, comes great responsibility."

"I could not even begin to do this job without the support of my wife, Kristina," Brandt said. "She is the glue that holds our family together, and she has raised three incredible boys."

Brandt's wife, Kristina Brandt, resides in St. George.

Brandt's grandfather, aunt and uncle all served in the Navy. His father served in the Air Force and another aunt served in the Army.

