 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Brigadier general, Claflin grad to retire
0 comments

Brigadier general, Claflin grad to retire

  • 0
{{featured_button_text}}

U.S. Army Brig. Gen. Twanda "Tia" E. Young has retired from the Army Reserve after serving honorably for 33 years.

Young was last serving as the deputy commanding general with Human Resources Command, Fort Knox, Kentucky.

She is the daughter of Annie and Willie Williamson of Darlington. She is the wife of Tracy Young of Fort Knox, Kentucky. She is the daughter-in-law of Robert and Bessie Young of Fountain Inn.

Young is a 1988 graduate of St John's High School, Darlington. She earned a bachelor's degree in 1992 from Claflin University and is a distinguished military graduate of South Carolina State University's ROTC program.

In 2017, Young became the first female officer commissioned through S.C. State's ROTC program to be promoted to general.

022419 claflin general (copy)

Brig. Gen. Twanda E. Young speaks to students attending the Visionary Leader-in-Residence program at Claflin University on Jan. 31, 2019.

 SPECIAL TO THE T&D
0 comments
0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Be the first to know

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Watch Now: Related Video

SEAL recounts actions leading to Medal of Honor

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News