Brigadier general, Claflin grad to retire

U.S. Army Brig. Gen. Twanda "Tia" E. Young has retired from the Army Reserve after serving honorably for 33 years.

Young was last serving as the deputy commanding general with Human Resources Command, Fort Knox, Kentucky.

She is the daughter of Annie and Willie Williamson of Darlington. She is the wife of Tracy Young of Fort Knox, Kentucky. She is the daughter-in-law of Robert and Bessie Young of Fountain Inn.

Young is a 1988 graduate of St John's High School, Darlington. She earned a bachelor's degree in 1992 from Claflin University and is a distinguished military graduate of South Carolina State University's ROTC program.

In 2017, Young became the first female officer commissioned through S.C. State's ROTC program to be promoted to general.

