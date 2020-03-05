Mike O'Cain to be speaker at Orangeburg FCA dinner

Mike O’Cain, former head coach at North Carolina State University and quarterback at Clemson University, will be the featured speaker at the 2020 Fellowship of Christian Athletes Celebration Dinner.
The event is set for Monday, March 16, at 6 p.m. at First Presbyterian Church located on Summers Avenue in Orangeburg.
O’Cain was a standout athlete at Orangeburg-Wilkinson High School. After his senior season, O’Cain fulfilled a dream by signing with Clemson, where he played quarterback and punter from 1974-76.
Once his playing days at Clemson concluded, O’Cain accepted a position as a graduate assistant on the Clemson coaching staff. That decision led to a successful coaching career that spanned four decades, including positions at The Citadel, Murray State, East Carolina, head coach at North Carolina State University, North Carolina, Clemson, Virginia Tech, James Madison and East Tennessee State.
O’Cain retired from coaching following the 2017 season and has since returned to his hometown of Orangeburg. He has long been an advocate for the FCA and recently joined the board of directors for the Bamberg-Calhoun-Orangeburg Fellowship of Christian Athletes.
In addition to having O’Cain as the featured speaker at the Celebration Dinner, the program will include updates on FCA activities from local student-athletes and FCA Area Director Earl Humes.
Jimmy Guthrie, president of the FCA Board of Directors, will close the program with a special auction featuring autographed footballs from legendary Clemson coach Danny Ford and University of South Carolina Heisman Trophy winner George Rogers.
There is no charge to attend the dinner and program.
According to Humes, “The mission of the FCA depends on the support we receive from our community. Our outreach extends across three counties and this event helps to support our many programs including summer camps and huddle groups within our area middle and high schools.
"We hope everyone will come out to enjoy a wonderful meal prepared by Andy Williams and hear the message that Mike O’Cain will share. While the event is free, we will offer our guests an opportunity to support our mission with donations or pledges that allow us to continue serving the young people in our community”.
The meal starts at 6 p.m. with the program starting at 6:30 p.m. at the Presbyterian Center located at 650 Summers Avenue in Orangeburg. For additional information, contact FCA Area Director Earl Humes at (803) 707-1197 or ehumes@fca.org.