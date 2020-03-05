Mike O'Cain to be speaker at Orangeburg FCA dinner

Jimmy Guthrie, president of the FCA Board of Directors, will close the program with a special auction featuring autographed footballs from legendary Clemson coach Danny Ford and University of South Carolina Heisman Trophy winner George Rogers.

There is no charge to attend the dinner and program.

According to Humes, “The mission of the FCA depends on the support we receive from our community. Our outreach extends across three counties and this event helps to support our many programs including summer camps and huddle groups within our area middle and high schools.

"We hope everyone will come out to enjoy a wonderful meal prepared by Andy Williams and hear the message that Mike O’Cain will share. While the event is free, we will offer our guests an opportunity to support our mission with donations or pledges that allow us to continue serving the young people in our community”.

The meal starts at 6 p.m. with the program starting at 6:30 p.m. at the Presbyterian Center located at 650 Summers Avenue in Orangeburg. For additional information, contact FCA Area Director Earl Humes at (803) 707-1197 or ehumes@fca.org.

